Did you know? Facebook has a 'family-serye' about online safety

MANILA -- Facebook recently launched a "family-serye" to promote online safety among its users in the Philippines.

The series revolves around the De Guzmans, a family whose members share tips on how to protect one's information online through their day-to-day experiences.

It is created and designed by Facebook together with partners Stairway Foundation, Child Rights Network, Called to Rescue, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

"Every day, Filipinos and millions of people across the globe spend time on Facebook to share and stay in touch with their family and community. We recognize the important role we play in helping create a safer online community," Amber Hawkes, Facebook head of safety for Asia and the Pacific, said in a statement.

"This is why we created this video series that's as entertaining as it is educational on how people can protect their safety and privacy online," she added.

The De Guzmans in the Facebook "family-serye" include Mama Nette, a mom who shares the latest news to family group chats and uses sparkling GIFs and heart emojis; Tatay Mak, the highly engaged dad who keeps tabs with friends by reacting on posts and

commenting across his favorite Facebook Groups; Ate Apol, the enterprising daughter who spends as much time selling and shopping online; and Byte, the family "bunso" who juggles online schooling with his dreams of becoming a gaming creator.

The online adventures of the De Guzman family is an expansion of Facebook's digital literacy and citizenship program "Digital Tayo," which was launched in 2019.

Some of the topics to be covered in the digital series include safeguarding online privacy and spotting false news.

