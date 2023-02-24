Victor Basa, wife Stephanie Dan expecting first child

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate and model Victor Basa and his wife Stephanie Dan are expecting their first child.

The actor shared the good news in an Instagram post on Thursday night, as he uploaded the ultrasound image of their baby.

"Want to share our joy and hope with everyone, people close to us know that we have been praying so hard to have a baby. There were times when the pressure was so much and felt as if it was just going to be the two of us -- but God has been so good, much more than we ever deserve. All in His perfect time, and according to His schedule and not our own," Basa wrote.

"Please continue to pray for good development of our little baby Basa, can't wait to meet you little one -- your mom and I have been praying for you so much," he added.

Basa and Dan were married in November 2019.