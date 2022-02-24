The Tanduay Rum Bar at Target Center. Handout photo

Tanduay has opened a bar at the Minnesota Timberwolves's Target Center in Minneapolis, becoming the first Pinoy rum brand to do so.

Named Tanduay City View Lounge, the bar was set up as part of the brand's partnership with the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Timberwolves fans are very excited about the addition of the Tanduay bar. The space gives fans on the 200th level the opportunity to enjoy their favorite Tanduay cocktail while they are watching a game,” said David Manley, partnership activation manager of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx.

Timberwolves fans get to enjoy Tanduay-inspired cocktails such as Tanduay New Fashion (Tanduay Gold Rum with cherry and bitters) and Tanduay Tropic Tease (Tanduay Silver Rum with a splash of pineapple and cranberry juice).

“Tanduay’s Silver and Gold rum products are welcome additions at Timberwolves games. Fans are eager to try them,” Manley said.

The Tanduay City View Lounge is available to fans as soon as the gates open until the end of the third quarter.

Tanduay and the Timberwolves have previously released Tanduay rum bottles with branded packaging in Minnesota.

The Philippine rum brand also has TV-visible courtside rotation LED and basket pad LED signages, pole pads, and arena signages at Target Center.

Tanduay’s partnership with the Timberwolves and other teams of the NBA is part of its international expansion plan, making the brand more visible to the millions of viewers of the NBA games.

It is currently in partnership with five of the league’s teams.

