LOOK: Julia Barretto debuts new hairstyle

MANILA – Julia Barretto surprised her followers as she debuted her new hairstyle on social media.

The 24-year-old actress now dons a dark blonde hair and full bangs.

Apparently, the new hairstyle is for the special screening of her movie “Bahay na Pula” which will begin streaming on VivaMax starting Friday.

Several netizens liked Barretto’s new look that they flooded her with comments saying the style and color made her even more gorgeous.

Barretto headlines “Bahay na Pula” along with Xian Lim, who plays her husband in the film, and Marco Gumabao as her erstwhile boyfriend who is now the town mayor.

Helmed by Brillante Mendoza, the movie also marks the return to the horror genre of the award-winning director.