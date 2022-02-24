LOOK: Andrea Brillantes is the new face of H&M

Andrea Brillantes. Photo from H&M's Facebook page

MANILA -- Andrea Brillantes has been tapped to be the new face of H&M, as seen in the fast fashion giant's latest advertisements in the Philippines.

The "Kadenang Ginto" star wore pieces from H&M's Divided line, a more youthful collection with bright colors and bold patterns.

"Super excited to share with you na I am now part of the H&M fam! Another dream come true talaga!" the actress said in an Instagram post.

With her new stint as an H&M endorser, Brillantes now joins the likes of actresses Nadine Lustre, Maja Salvador, and Kim Chiu; skateboarder Margielyn Didal; basketball star Kobe Paras; and P-Pop group BGYO.

Check out her advertisement for the brand below:

Related video: