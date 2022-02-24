MANILA — Singer-songwriter Donnalyn Bartolome is enjoying a boom on social media with her Facebook page nearly doubling its followers in just a year.

Bartolome’s Facebook followers increased by 7.7 million for a total of 13.4 million and boasted a 40 percent year-on-year growth in overall engagements and growth rate from July 2020 to July 2021.

Bartolome rose to fame with her hit song “Kakaibabe” in 2013 making her followers soar to 4 million on Facebook in 2017. But these numbers became stagnant in the next three years, she said.

“Nung na-notice ko na may drop-off na 'yung growth rate ng followers on Facebook, it felt like I hit a wall. Parang baka hindi na swak 'yung content ko,” Bartolome said.

To change her strategy, the artist partnered with Facebook in 2020 "to learn how she could engage more users, break through the noise in people’s feeds, and gain new fans."

She used Facebook’s Creator Studio tool, things started to pick up and her following increased.

“I started from the bottom and did not get to where I am now instantly. I’ve always felt like an amateur, which made me strive, at mag-try nang mag-try based sa insights na nakukuha ko from Facebook. 'Yung effort when you combine it with page insights, you’ll surely start to see results,” she said.

Here are some tips that Bartolome shared on how she maximized her platform to gain more followers.

Understand your main audience

Bartolome said she knew her audience demographic with Facebook Creator Studio and changed her content strategy to engage with her current followers in "more authentic" ways.

She added that young women were her niche so she started sharing more about herself through her content from removing her braces to interacting with her siblings, to her "ever-popular" anecdotes about romantic relationships to make herself relatable.

“At first I wondered kung okay ba 'yun, since it was really doing daily things or talking about silly stuff, but the audience engaged with it. The more naka-relate sila, the more they engaged with my videos and posts,” she said.

She also upgraded her equipment upon knowing that people engage more with her content with her high-quality videos.

Be authentic

Bartolome said she also took the time to edit her own videos and commented on the replies of her fans to make her more relatable.

She noted that these personal interactions made her more human and gained more engagement.

Develop a consistent content schedule

Bartolome also took note of the time when her audience is active and made content four times per week with a schedule.

“Kapag may steady following ka na, kailangan meron silang aabangan. You give them content at a consistent time and the viewership will follow,” she said.

Branch out

The singer said people should not be afraid to try new things like pranks and challenges.

This helped her inspire others to push their limits and engage them to do activities she has done.