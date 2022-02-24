MANILA -- Celeste Cortesi is back on the pageant scene after her Miss Earth stint in 2018.

The Filipino-Italian beauty queen is setting her sights on the Miss Universe Philippines crown. She has submitted her application for the national pageant, which is set to take place on April 30.

In an exclusive interview with the pageant website Qrown Philippines, Cortesi shared how she has changed since representing the country in Miss Earth 2018, where she finished in the Top 8.

"The last time people saw me, I wasn't even sure of who I am. But now that I'm here in the Philippines for almost five years, I know who I am. I really know my core values. This is what I want to bring to Miss Universe Philippines," she said.

"I know my purpose, I know what I can bring to Miss Universe Philippines," she added. "It's going to be an amazing journey."

For the past years, Cortesi has been busy with her modeling career, as well as with real estate.

When asked about her advocacy, she spoke of indigenous people and land rights, combining both of her passions.

"My advocacy is about indigenous people. Because me being half-Filipina I really wanted to discover who was the Filipino... I want to go to places in the Philippines and experience their culture," the beauty queen said.

"And I would also bring more awareness on their land rights because as a real estate agent, I also want to do that. I also want to teach people and help them be more aware of the small groups here in the Philippines that are sometimes not heard or seen enough by the community," she added.

As for her preparations for Miss Universe Philippines, Cortesi said she has been working on her public speaking skills, pasarela, and styling.

"I already started training way before because I promised myself if I was going to join another pageant, I really want to be ready for it 100%," she said.