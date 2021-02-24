Travel shorts: Boracay resort package, five-star ratings, and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

NUWA MANILA RECOGNIZED AT FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE AWARDS

Handout

Nüwa at City of Dreams Manila once again achieves two five star recognitions in the 2021 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Awards for the hotel and its spa.

The awards follow close on the heels of Nüwa being named one of the first hotels in the world to achieve the Sharecare Health Security Verified with Forbes Travel Guide certification, a comprehensive facility verification for compliance with expert-validated best practices on health and safety protocols.

The properties in the 2021 list were inspected prior to the pandemic and when regional restrictions allowed for the safe return of guests.

Nüwa Manila and Nüwa Spa maintained their five-star rating for the fourth and second consecutive year, respectively since 2018.

'WE GOT HUE' PACKAGE BY HUE HOTELS & RESORTS

Handout

To treat guests to an idyllic retreat amid the pandemic, Hue Hotels & Resorts Boracay is offering its "We Got Hue" room package.

This includes pre-departure RT-PCR tests at the resort's accredited clinics located in Makati and Pasay City, room accommodation for two persons for three days and two nights in a deluxe room, and set breakfasts for the entire duration of their stay.

Guests who avail of the package will also receive discounts at the resort's LA-UD Restaurant (15%), and other food and beverage outlets Nonie's (10%) and Prisma (10%) located within the resort's Station X property.

The "We Got Hue" room package is priced at P10,600 nett until June 30, 2021. Rate is inclusive of service charge and applicable government taxes, and unlimited rebooking is allowed until at least seven days prior to arrival.

More details are available on the resort's website.

UNIONBANK CREDIT CARD LETS CUSTOMERS EARN GETGO POINTS

Handout

GetGo, together with UnionBank of the Philippines and Visa, is offering credit cards that let customers earn travel points with their everyday spend.

The lifestyle rewards of Cebu Pacific collaborates with various merchants so members can earn GetGo points. The CEB GetGo credit card has a "Double-Dip" feature that allows cardholders to offer points twice in one transaction -- from shopping with a program partner, and from using their card to pay.

Until February 28, GetGo is offering a promo for new cardholders. A new CEB GetGo Platinum Cardholder can receive a Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, while a new CEB GetGo Gold Cardholder can get P3,000 worth of gift certificates from The Travel Club when they spend at least P45,000 or P25,000, respectively.

CRIMSON RESORT & SPA BORACAY WELCOMES NEW GENERAL MANAGER

Handout

Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay recently announced the appointment of Patrick Manthe as its new general manager.

Born and raised in the Alpine town of Chur in Switzerland, Manthe completed a higher diploma in Hotel Management from Swiss School Hotel and Tourism Management.

Prior to joining Crimson Resort and Spa, Manthe served as the general manager of several properties in Thailand such as the Chatrium Hotel & Residence Riverside Bangkok, U Sathorn Bangkok, Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok, and at Fusion Alya Resort Hoi An in Vietnam. He also contributed to the success of well-established international hotel brands in Maldives, Australia, Germany, and Switzerland.

Located in Punta Bunga Cove, Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay is the third Crimson property under the management of Chroma Hospitality, Inc.

