LOOK: Samantha Bernardo off to Thailand for Miss Grand International

MANILA -- Samantha Bernardo wore a modern take on the traditional garment of Thailand as she travels to the Land of Smiles for the Miss Grand International pageant.

The Filipina beauty queen waved the Philippine flag as she posed for photos hours before flying out of Manila, as seen in the Facebook page of national pageant Binibining Pilipinas.

For Bernardo's arrival outfit in Thailand, designer Cyrus Gueta created a modern Chut Tai in ivory color to symbolize "elegance and purity," with the clear glass beads and crystal embellishments denoting "wisdom and compassion, which are Buddhist virtues."

The gold accents, meanwhile, are said to "attract good fortune and abundance."

In an Instagram post that showed a closer look at her outfit, Bernardo said she is dedicating her Miss Grand International journey to her late father, as well as her country.

"Today, as I travel to Bangkok, Thailand I know that I am not alone. This country dearly holds a special place in my heart. I have my whole country across my heart to support me and I know that you are guiding me, Papa. This one is for you. We all miss you and love you. Happy birthday in heaven!" she said.

The Miss Grand International coronation night will be held in Bangkok, Thailand on March 27.

Bernardo is widely tipped by pageant fans to win the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown.

