LOOK: Rabiya Mateo with fellow Miss Universe PH Maxine Medina

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo recently got together with one of her predecessors.

On Instagram Stories, Mateo shared a photo of her with Maxine Medina, who represented the Philippines in Miss Universe 2016.

The younger beauty queen did not give other details in her post, but it appears that the two are in a studio.

Mateo has been busy preparing for the Miss Universe pageant, which has yet to announce a final date and venue given the pandemic.

She is hoping to win the Philippines' fifth crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Medina, on the other hand, finished in the Top 6 of Miss Universe 2016, which was held in Manila. The pageant was won by Iris Mittenaere of France.

After her Miss Universe stint, Medina pursued an acting career.

