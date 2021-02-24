Did you know? Jinkee Pacquiao was once a campus beauty queen

MANILA -- Did you know that Jinkee Pacquiao previously dipped her toes in pageantry?

The socialite and makeup entrepreneur surprised her Instagram followers on Tuesday as she gave a glimpse of her early life as a beauty queen.

Sharing a photo from her crowning moment as Ms. AMA Computer College in 1995, she wrote in the caption: "Habang ako'y nagliligpit ng mga gamit ko, nahalungkat ko 'to sa aking mahiwagang baul."

"Grabe, ang bilis ng panahon!" she added in her post where she also tagged her husband, boxer and senator Manny Pacquiao.

A year after being crowned Ms. AMA Computer College, Jinkee went on to join the Binibining Heneral Santos pageant in her hometown of General Santos City in southern Mindanao.

She earlier posted a photo of her with her fellow candidates on Instagram, not giving other details about the 1996 pageant.

