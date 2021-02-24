CCP launches search for 'new Pinoy sound,' partners with R&B group BRWN

BRWN released a song titled "Bangon" in partnership with the CCP. Photo by Bolichie Suzara/Handout

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has launched an online music competition that aims to bring out the "new Pinoy sound."

Called Kanto Canta, the competition is accepting original compositions that feature local languages and indigenous musical instruments.

Deadline for submissions for the first quarter is on March 20.

For Kanto Canta, CCP has partnered with the R&B group BRWN to produce "Bangon," a music video featuring uplifting lyrics, orchestral arrangements with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, ethnic instrumentation, and Cordilleran chants.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In a Facebook post, BRWN said they are honored to be given the opportunity to be stewards of art through the project.

"Maraming salamat sa Cultural Center of the Philippines and CCP Office of the President sa pagbigay sa amin ng oportunidad na makapag-shoot sa CCP! Salamat din sa mga kapwa-alagad ng sining sa pagbabahagi ng kanilang mga talento sa music video na ito," the group said.

Related video: