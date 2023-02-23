Kathleen Paton is back in Egypt, this time as a Miss Eco International titleholder.

The Filipina beauty queen will pass on her crown in this year's edition of the pageant, which is set on March 4.

On Instagram, Paton shared a photo of her in a blue modern Filipiniana, saying it is her way of paying tribute to her home country.

"Hello, Egypt. I have arrived today [and] I am paying homage to my home, the Philippines [with this] modern Filipiniana. I may not be here as a Miss Philippines, but you're always with me," she said.

Paton is the Philippines' second Miss Eco International winner, after Cynthia Thomalla in 2018.

Ashley Montenegro, who is the country's current representative, has already left for Egypt for the competition.

