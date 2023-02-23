Here's how Pia Wurtzbach likes her coffee

Pia Wurtzbach holds a cup of coffee during the launch of Nespresso Vertuo. Handout

MANILA -- Like many people, Pia Wurtzbach cannot live without her coffee.

The former Miss Universe likes her coffee "sweet and creamy," and usually drinks two cups a day.

More specifically, she enjoys having a "reverso," or the opposite of the typical latte or cappuccino. Here, milk is poured first in the cup before the espresso.

Reverso is a term popularized by Nespresso, which recently tapped Wurtzbach as an ambassador for Vertuo, its newest coffee machine line.

"As soon as I wake up, I love having it (coffee) in the morning," the former beauty queen said during the recent launch event for Vertuo.

The Vertuo line, which includes machines and coffee capsules, aims to offer cafe-quality drinks at home with features such as multiple cup sizes, centrifusion technology, and code reading for specific brews.

During the launch, Ember chef-owner Josh Boutwood came up with a coffee-infused menu to showcase the flavors of Nespresso's newest range.

The Vertuo line is available for purchase at Nespresso boutiques and certified retailers in Metro Manila and Cebu.

Aside from coffee, Wurtzbach has been vocal about her love for food. The Miss Universe 2015 titleholder is a culinary arts graduate, and runs a food business called Pia's Kitchen.