An overview of Hong Kong's Harbour City. Handout/Harbour City

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong is ready to welcome visitors from across the globe after more than two years of pandemic isolation.

A new tourism campaign, aptly called "Hello Hong Kong," has been launched to woo tourists back to the global financial hub. Free flights and goodies form part of the initiative, as well as eased travel restrictions and new attractions.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is giving out at least 1 million vouchers worth 100 HKD (around P700) per visitor with no minimum spending requirements. These can be used in any of the 16,000 outlets tapped by the HKTB in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Tourists can obtain the "Hong Kong Goodies" voucher upon their arrival at HKTB's visitor centers and at the Hong Kong International Airport, as well as in select ferry piers and rail stations.

A pair of "Hong Kong Goodies" vouchers. Handout/HKTB

On top of promotional videos and celebrity tie-ups, HKTB recently held a familiarization tour for Southeast Asian media, including ABS-CBN News. The nearly one-week event included visits to both new and refreshed destinations, from impressive museums to quiet island getaways.

The Philippines is one of the most important tourist markets for Hong Kong, HKTB representatives told ABS-CBN News, with many Filipinos marking their first overseas trip in the city before the pandemic, or visiting relatives who are staying there for employment.

The box office hit "Hello, Love, Goodbye," top-billed by superstars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, also greatly contributed to Hong Kong's popularity among Filipinos.

FACE MASKS, ANTIGEN TESTS

While vaccination documents and quarantines are no longer required, some travel restrictions remain in place in Hong Kong.

Wearing of face masks in public places is still mandatory, unlike in the Philippines where it has become optional even in indoor spaces.

Visitors are also asked to take a rapid antigen test 24 hours before their flight (or a PCR test within 48 hours), and keep a photo of the negative result for inspection on request by government personnel.

Even with the minor adjustments, traveling to Hong Kong is generally a breeze, with several flight options from the Philippines offered by both local and international carriers.

HKTB hopes that through its initiatives, more Filipinos will once again add Hong Kong to their list of preferred destinations as they travel in the new normal.