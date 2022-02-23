WATCH: Vice Ganda treats strangers to a shopping spree

Vice Ganda (middle) hugs two bank employees after treating them to a shopping spree. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Vice Ganda recently treated two strangers to a shopping spree as his way of sharing his blessings amid the pandemic.

In his latest vlog, the "It's Showtime" host acknowledged that many people have been putting off shopping during these difficult times.

"Maraming tao ang gusto ulit maka-experience ng shopping but since marami silang pina-prioritize sa paggamit ng pera, sini-skip nila for more important things to do," he said.

While his friend suggested for him to look for someone from the working class, Vice Ganda opted to make things random in his latest act of generosity.

"Kung sino lang ang mapusuan natin," he said. "Kasi lahat naman deserving, di ba? Especially sa panahong ito, lahat deserving ng lambing from random people, lahat deserving ng tulong from random people."

Vice Ganda ended up approaching two bank employees on the street, saying they caught his attention because of the smiles behind their masks.

The three headed to a clothing store, where the ace comedian spent over P65,000. Vice Ganda also bought a bike and a toy for the bank employees' younger family members.

"Ang pinaka-criteria ko lang, gusto kong makakita ng naka-smile. 'Yung ngiti talaga nag-aattract siya ng positivity, ng luck. Kaya keep on smiling," he said.