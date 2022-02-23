WATCH: Capcom teases 'Street Fighter 6'

Screenshot from Capcom USA's YouTube channel.

Japanese video game company Capcom this week teased the sixth installment of its hit game “Street Fighter.”

In its YouTube channel, Capcom revealed that “Street Fighter 6” is in the works and more updates will come this summer.

“HERE COMES A NEW STREET FIGHTER. It's official: Street Fighter 6 is in development! Stay tuned for more news coming Summer 2022,” read the description of the new teaser trailer.

The teaser showed the classic character Ryu in slippers and a full mustache together with the latest character Luke.

"Street Fighter" is considered one of the best-selling games in the world since its debut in 1987.

Its sequel in 1991 was considered as best-selling release of the franchise followed by other spin-offs and continuity in 1997, 2008, and 2016.