CEBU PACIFIC'S DOMESTIC SEAT SALE

Cebu Pacific is offering a one-way base fare of P88 to all domestic destinations such as Bacolod, Bohol, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, General Santos, Iloilo, and Tacloban, among others.

The promo runs on the Cebu Pacific website until February 28, with travel period until July 31, 2022.

Cebu Pacific encourages passengers to make use of their existing travel funds to book new flights and add-ons. The airline also offers other modes of payment such as credit and debit cards, payment centers, and e-wallets (GrabPay, GCash, Paymaya).

SAVOY HOTEL MANILA APPOINTS NEW GENERAL MANAGER

Savoy Hotel Manila has appointed Ferdinand Navarro as its new general manager.

Navarro brings with him almost three decades of international experience, working in Bangkok, Beijing, and Dubai with brands like Marriott, Shangri-La, and Raddison Blu.

His last stint was as general manager of Sheraton Tianjin Binhai Hotel in China.

TRIP.COM'S 'STAY 2, PAY 1' DEAL

One-stop travel service provider Trip.com has launched its "Stay 2, Pay 1" campaign in the Philippines.

Until March 28, Trip.com users can enjoy two nights’ stay at participating hotels for the price of one if the bookings are made on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. These are valid for check-in until December 31, 2022.

Some of the featured properties include Boracay Tropics Resort Hotel. Nigi Nigi Nu Noos Beach Resort, Bamboo Beach Resort, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar, and Crosswinds Resort Suites.

More details are available on Trip.com's website.