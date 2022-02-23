MANILA -- Steffi Aberasturi took to social media to announce that she is not competing in Miss Universe Philippines this year, amid rumors that she is going for another shot at the crown.

In an Instagram post, the Cebuana beauty queen said it was one of the most important decisions she has made in her life.

"From the moment I joined my first national pageant, I’ve been blessed with immense love and support by a community of dreamers. This has made my decision, of not joining MUPH2022, one of the most pivotal in my life as it is not just my dream at play here," she said. "I've come to realize that the honor to inspire, uplift, and touch people’s lives has been what I’ve been searching for all along. That alone is beyond the universe."

"I will forever be grateful to all of you who dreamed with me and believed that the universe is just a Steff away," she added.

Moving forward, Aberasturi said she is "following my true desires with new goals and priorities," believing that she has "the power to decide how this story will end."

"With this, I will boldly declare that this is not the one last Steff. Be it on top of a bridge, runway, on stage, or a church aisle, this will not be the final Steff either," she said.

Aberasturi finished second runner-up in Miss Universe Philippines 2021, which was won by fellow Cebuana Beatrice Gomez.

She got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Karl Arcenas, last month.