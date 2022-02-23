MANILA -- Did you know that model Joey Mead once tried her hand at pageantry?

In an Instagram post, Mead revealed that she was one of the applicants in the Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

The photo showed her, then 25 and fresh off her VJ stint, as candidate number 20.

"I was 25 no longer a VJ, and the year 2000 when I joined Bb (Pilipinas). Life was in limbo (this internet photo was the final judging day), and I thought this could be a different line of work for me," she said.

"I stood in my tankini for 2 hours in 5-inch heels on a stage with other contestants turning around like a lamb on a spit to show each side. Allowing the judges... to judge our bodies," she recalled. "It was awkward but I was in a crossroad of ‘bahala na’ and I was not committed."

Mead said she was "not even upset" that she didn't make the cut as this led to her pursuing a modeling career abroad.

"I made the move to Singapore to continue a rewarding modeling life that led me to LA/NYC," she said. "Later when I came back to Asia, I actually taught several candidates, held classes for runway/model aspirants, and was model mentor for 3 seasons of ASNTM (Asia's Next Top Model)."

In an interview published by the entertainment website Pep, Mead said she was not allowed to join Bb. Pilipinas because she had "two names."

"I was told that because of having two names, it was not deemed right for me to join. I thought it was a bit silly but okay, it was great because I moved to Singapore," she said.

"[They] took me out and I... I did all that I could, it wasn’t meant for me," she added.

Mead also shared that she was only eligible for one crown at the time, given her age.

"So it’s such a risk for me, I was only viable for Miss Universe. I really thought I’d knock out the question and answer portion, I really did," she said.

Looking back, Mead believes that the organization thought she was "too ferocious" and "outspoken" as a candidate.

"Maybe if I joined it in 2006, 2007, those years were way past the age limit where Binibini now loves to have very outspoken and, you know, representatives," she said. "I feel like at the time, they’re a bit careful. I think I worried everybody."