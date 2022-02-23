Film festival to showcase works from Cordillera region

MANILA -- An upcoming festival in Baguio aims to showcase works by filmmakers from Baguio and the Cordillera region.

With the theme "Mindset Change for Climate Change," Montañosa Film Festival 2022 will feature 26 entries and three categories: narrative fiction, documentary, and mobile film.

The opening gala will be held at the Baguio Athletic Bowl on March 19, with the event to also include a food and music fest.

The screening will run from March 24 to 26 in various venues in Baguio City. Montañosa Film Festival 2022 will also have a special exhibition of films from Europe and Southeast Asia, as well as works from different provinces in the country.

The awards night will take place at the Baguio Convention Center on March 27, highlighted by a screening of Erik Matti's 2013 film "On the Job."

Montañosa Film Festival 2022 is co-presented by the Baguio City Mayor's Office, Department of Tourism, Philippine Tourism Promotions Board, and The Workshop for Infinite Media Inc.

Its festival partners include the Film Development Council of the Philippines, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the Cultural Center of the Philippines, University of the Philippines Baguio, Creative Baguio City Council, and the Baguio Tourism Council.