WATCH: Jessy Mendiola shares her favorite perfumes

MANILA -- For Jessy Mendiola, one's scent is important in making a lasting impression.

The actress made the statement in her newest vlog where she showed her perfume collection, as well as her favorite fragrances.

She said she gravitates toward perfumes that have floral notes, as well as powdery scents.

"Para sa akin, importante ang scent, importante 'yung amoy mo. Una, 'yun 'yung tatatak sa tao 'pag kunyari, first time mong makikilala 'yung isang tao. Kapag naamoy ka niya, maaalala ka niya," Mendiola said.

"Pangalawa, I choose my scent depending on my mood for that day, and, of course, 'yung occasion for that day. Sa line of work ko, marami akong nakakasamang mga tao. Siyempre kahit pawis-pawis ka na, dapat amoy flowers ka pa rin," she added.

Mendiola said her favorite perfume is Chanel Chance, with Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet, Eclat D'Arpege by Lanvin, Marina by Lucky and Lulu, and Flower Bomb by Viktor & Rolf completing her Top 5.

Her collection also includes scents from Hermes, Jo Malone, Chloe, Bath and Body Works, and Tom Ford, to name a few.

Mendiola advised her viewers to consider price points and one's natural body scent when choosing a perfume, and also encouraged having at least two or three perfumes.

"Tulad ko, nag-iiba-iba 'yung mood nating lahat... You don't have to have so many perfumes pero at least two or three, okay na 'yun basta meron kang variety for each occasion," she said.

"If you have that one scent na super, super favorite mo, don't let go of it. Kasi when you meet a person at naamoy ka nila, 'yun ang scent na tatatak sa kanila," she added.

