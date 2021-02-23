WATCH: How to get 'beach waves' hair, according to Kathryn Bernardo

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Going to the beach? Level up your summer look with a "beach waves" hairstyle.

Kathryn Bernardo showed how to do it step-by-step in her latest vlog, where she enlisted the help of her friend, hairstylist John Valle.

The Kapamilya star assured her viewers that getting "beach waves" hair is easy and only requires a few items.

"The key is to make it look effortless," she said. "Don't be intimidated, this will be easy kasi hindi rin naman ako professional hairstylist."

Bernardo and Valle reminded those who are planning to try the "beach waves" hairstyle to dry their hair completely so it won't get damaged during the curling process.

Here are the steps listed in Bernardo's vlog:

Blow-dry your hair. Get a small section of your hair and wrap it around the curling iron, focusing on the mid-part to achieve the effortless vibe. Do a mix of inward and outward curls to create more volume. Focus on curling the hair from your head's crown area, which is the most exposed. Don't stress if you can't curl everything, since the bottom part won't be seen anyway. Spritz on some sea salt spray. This step gives your hair more texture and makes your curls last longer. Apply it by section, starting from the bottom and working your way to the top. Use your hand to scrunch your hair and spread out the product evenly. If you still have spare time, gather your hair in a tight bun, spritz on some more sea salt spray, and let it loose when it's time to go.

