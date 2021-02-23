Should you drop 'toxic' friends from your life? Heart Evangelista has this advice

MANILA -- Not everyone is meant to stay in our lives -- even our friends.

Actress Heart Evangelista will not immediately sever ties with “toxic” friends but stressed that you only need to keep a handful of people to in your life.

“I don't think you should end it. I think sometimes you need to take a break. If you're really friends, it will be like not a day has gone by,” the 36-year-old actress said in a vlog uploaded by celebrity doctor Aivee Teo.

“Baka she needs to discover something about her and then if by chance you meet in the end and that's beautiful."



However, Evangelista was also quick to point out that some people are just meant to pass through someone’s life.

“We meet people for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. And you know, friends are just, sometimes, they are also in passing sometimes. You only have a handful that will really stay. Not everybody will stay,” she said.

Even with her charming personality, the wife of politician Chiz Escudero admitted having lost some friends.

While she did not name anyone, Evangelista said she felt heartbroken in those moments, noting she gets attached to people easily.

“I get attached to people. Maybe, I think because I had a mom guiding me all the time. I'm always attracted to women that have a strong personality,” she said.

She even compared it to death, especially when one has invested trust and emotions before suddenly losing them.

“Because you really trust and you invest your emotions and all of a sudden you don't know her anymore or you don't see them anymore, para kang namatayan,” told Evangelista, who also does vlogging.

Evangelista also stressed that she won’t leave a friend for money.

“Hindi ko lang kaya ‘yung idea na iiwan ko ‘yung friend ko, ipagpapalit ko sa pera,” she said.

