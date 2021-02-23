Pinay beauty queen Rahman recognized for work on postpartum depression

MANILA -- Here's another piece of good news from Pinay beauty queen Meranie Rahman, the country's bet to the 2021 edition of Mrs. World pageant.

Rahman was recently recognized by Hawaii's state legislature for her philanthropic work and advocacy for postpartum depression awareness.

In an exclusive chat, Rahman told ABS-CBN News she is very proud of this latest achievement.

“I feel very humbled and honored. I also feel very excited that I received this award from Vice Speaker John Mizuno and Speaker Scott Saiki of the Hawaii House of Representatives based on my advocacy of postpartum depression awareness. For me, this a milestone that an official body is recognizing the seriousness of postpartum depression," Rahman said.

“Definitely this award will be a plus factor. As I mentioned before, this award is really about recognition of postpartum depression. It will encourage others to join me especially my pageant sisters,” she added.

Th Hawaii-based beauty queen also revealed her take as a mother on resuming face-to-face education amid the pandemic.

“As a mother, I want to make sure that our children's health and well-being is protected. It is also important that our children receive the best possible education. I am sure the Philippines government, legislative body and Department of Education have plans to do both and will make sure that our children are safe when and while they are getting their face-0to-face education,” she said.

There's no stopping Rahman in her preparations for the Mrs. World pageant, which is happening in Sri Lanka in August 2021.

“I am doing my best to prepare for my pageant. I prepare almost every day with my coach who is also my husband Dr. Inam Rahman MD. We go over poise, walk, questions and answers and several other areas of pageantry. I do meditation on daily basis to keep my mind healthy, peaceful and energetic. My national costume were made by two very talented Filipino designers Brigs and Michael. My inspiration about my gown is to show rich Filipino culture,,” Rahman said.

Related video: