Pia Wurtzbach's 'Between Us Queens' tops Spotify PH's trending podcasts

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach could not help but be all smiles as her latest project with two of her beauty queen friends became the number one trending podcast on Spotify Philippines.

The former Miss Universe took to Instagram to share the good news as she thanked all those who supported "Between Us Queens," which also features Binibining Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti and Mutya ng Pilipinas Intercontinental 2010 Carla Lizardo.

"Ngiting tagumpay. Number 1 trending on Spotify and it's all because of your love and support! Thank you!" she said. "Kilig na kilig ako noong nakita ko na nag-1 na kami finally!"

"Ang saya! Thank you!" she added.

Launched early this month, "Between Us Queens" shows Wurtzbach, Guidotti, and Lizardo talking about what it means to be a "modern Filipina."

The podcast follows the success of their online show "Queentuhan," which they started last year.

A Pinoy Spotify Original podcast, "Between Us Queens" joins other homegrown shows on the streaming service hosted by the likes of Donnalyn Bartolome, Juan Miguel Severo, and Alodia and Ashley Gosiengfiao.

