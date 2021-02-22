‘Hindi ko pala kailangan ‘to’: Rica Peralejo says she once had breast implants, then had them removed

Former actress Rica Peralejo. Instagram: @ricaperalejo

MANILA — Former actress Rica Peralejo was 18 years old when she underwent surgery to have breast implants — which she then had removed 18 years later — she recalled in a Q&A with her followers through her vlog.

Peralejo, who is turning 40 in March, spoke candidly on a range of personal topics, from her past romance with Piolo Pascual to her turning point as a Christian, as she answered questions sent by her followers on social media.

Answering whether there is truth that she once had breast augmentation, Peralejo said: “Yes. When I was 18, nagpalagay ako ng boobs. Truth be told, I don’t really remember why I did that. I had my breast augmented — I had my implants — and I had them removed in 2017.”

“I felt like, with all the changes in my life, after how many years, I understood na hindi ko pala talaga kailangan ‘to. Hindi pala ako ‘to,” she said.

Prior to 2017, Peralejo marked several personal milestones. She got married to to Joseph Bonifacio, a pastor at a church she has credited for changing her life, in 2010; and welcomed her first child in 2014.

“I have nothing against those na nagpa-boob job,” Peralejo clarified. “It’s just that, pag niri-recall ko kung ano ba ‘yung reason ko, hindi ko maintindihan, hindi ko maalala kung bakit ko ginusto ‘yun.”

“I just felt so much peace after that. It felt like, ‘Ito pala talaga ako, ito pala talaga ang katawan ko,’” she said.

Peralejo, in her vlog, also recounted a phase in her showbiz career when she starred in sexy films, including “Balahibong Pusa,” “Dos Ekis,” and “Tatarin,” which were all released within the same year in 2001.

Peralejo was 19 when she agreed to make the career shift from teenybopper roles, but recalled it was not a conscious decision or goal. “Nag-po-float in and out of things lang ako,” she said.

“I bared some parts of my body, and did some horrifying, not-so-proud-of things on screen, just so we could give something to our producers for a movie,” she said.

Asked whether she regrets her time as a sexy star, Peralejo answered: “‘Yung pagsisisi ko lang din is, what I did, caused other people to sin or at least aggravated or contributed to the defiling of who they are. That’s, of course, heavy on me.”

She surmised that that chapter — as well as her past bouts with alcoholism and smoking addiction — were instrumental in her transitioning to become a faithful Christian.

“Baka kailangan ko talaga siya, para sa sarili kong puso, para malaman ko na hindi ako perfect. At the same time, [my past] really highlights the grace of God in my life. He can save somebody like me and He will choose to save somebody like me,” she said.