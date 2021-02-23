Food shorts: Big pizza discount, Bicol express longganisa, tuna pie

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ITALIANNI'S MARKS 25TH YEAR WITH PIZZA DISCOUNT

Handout

Italianni's is giving back to everyone who has patronized it the last 25 years.

All pizzas are available at 50% off on February 23 for dine-in and take-out orders.

Some of the selections include Classico, Margherita, Quattro Carne, Truffle Mushroom, Quattro Staggioni, Pepperoni, Tropicale, Shrimp and Mushroom Anchovy, Garlic and Cheese, and Quattro Formaggi.

AYALA MALLS SERVES BREAKFAST OUTDOORS

Handout

Ayala Malls outdoor restaurants are now open starting 7 a.m. to offer a wider range of breakfast options.

Customers can choose where to spend the first hours of the day from any of the participating restaurants: Cafe Mary Grace, Starbucks, Subway, Salad Stop, Black Canyon, Tim Horton's, and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf.

To improve mental and physical wellness, outdoor areas within the malls are now open as alternatives to enclosed fitness studios. Pre-registered workshops like yoga and tai-chi classes are conducted with a regulated number of attendees. Cardio bunnies can also take advantage of bicycle racks and designated cool down corners.

With its many activity spaces, Ayala Malls also hosts hobby hubs to accommodate various interests ranging from books, music, plants, and more. Tying this all together is the Fresh Start Weekend Plaza featuring workshops and a vibrant mix of products and activities tailored for different kinds of hobbyists.

BICOL RESTAURANT BIGGS GOES ONLINE

Handout

Bicol restaurant Biggs is letting customers continue the dining experience at home as it offers its products online through its e-commerce page, as well as in retail spaces.

Biggs Ready To Cook is the retail arm of the 38-year-old restaurant chain. It is a line of ready-to-cook frozen versions of Biggs' best-sellers such as ribs, tapa, and cordon bleu.

The products can be purchased on the Biggs website, as well as in over 50 stores in Metro Manila and Bicol.

JOLLIBEE BRINGS BACK TUNA PIE

Handout

Jollibee has brought back its Original and Spicy Tuna Pie, which was launched last year.

The product, which consists of a creamy tuna filling packed inside a golden pie crust, is available in Solo for P45, Trio for P132, as a value meal with drink for P59, and as a value meal with fries and drink for P89 at all Jollibee stores nationwide.

It can be ordered via the Jollibee Delivery app, website, or hotline, through GrabFood or Foodpanda, or for drive-thru and takeout.

MAX'S GROUP LAUNCHES MULTI-BRAND DELIVERY SERVICE

Handout

Max's Group Inc. (MGI) recently introduced a multi-brand delivery service that allows Metro Manila customers to pair or bundle any of their Max's Restaurant, Yellow Cab, Krispy Kreme, Pancake House, Teriyaki Boy, Dencio's, Sizzlin' Steak, or Jamba Juice favorites in just one call (888-79000) or click (maxsgroupdelivers.com).

Customers only need to specify their location to see the available brands for them to mix or match and build their orders.

Currently, there are 16 multi-brand kitchens located in different areas: Makati, Pasig, Marikina, Quezon City, Caloocan, Cavite, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Manila, and Pasay.

QUE RICA INTRODUCES BICOL EXPRESS LONGGANISA

Handout

After gaining social media momentum for its Laing Longganisa, Que Rica has launched a new product.

Developed during the quarantine, the Bicol Express Longganisa uses chicken instead of pork to cater to customers who like healthier options.

It is available in a pack of eight pieces or 350 grams on the Que Rica website.

The brainchild of Le Cordon Bleu Paris-trained Ched Rica Buenaflor, Que Rica is a brand of products crafted in Bicol.

AIRASIA ADDS IN-FLIGHT SNACKS, MEALS

Handout

AirAsia, through its in-flight food brand Santan, has launched new meals and light snacks to its menu.

The airline now offers Chicken Pesto Bun and Tuna Cheese Bun onboard for P100 each, as well as Seafood Aglio Olio and Asian Chicken Stir Fry for P140 each with a free drink. These are available for pre-booking via the AirAsia app and website.

AirAsia also continues to carry Filipino flavors in the sky such as Beef Tapa with Scrambled Egg, Chicken Inasal, and Vegetable Rice Bowl.

In-flight purchasing of meals continue to be temporarily on hold to lessen physical interactions in transit, but snacks and pre-packed drinks will still be available.

FOODPANDA SURPRISES DELIVERY RIDERS

Handout

Foodpanda recently launched an online series that highlights the daily lives of its delivery riders.

"Ka-panda Adventures" features Jemar Villocillo, Stefhaniel David Ong, and Maria Nazareth Gepayo, who all share the experience of being a rider.

The three were surprised with a GoPro camera, a laptop, and a high chair and computer, respectively, by the food delivery app.

To extend its gratitude to other riders, Foodpanda has also arranged to get Chowking meals for its riders nationwide.

"Ka-panda Adventures" can be watched on Foodpanda's Facebook page.