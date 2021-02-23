Catriona Gray showcases Filipino adornments in first episode of web series

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- The first episode of Catriona Gray's "Kultura 101," her web series as an ambassador of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), is finally out.

Titled "Parikitan," the episode showcases different Filipino adornments such as jewelry, accessories, tattoos, and makeup.

At the start of the show, Gray made it clear that she is not a scholar of Filipino arts and culture, just someone who is "hungry to learn more."

"More than just bling, the jewelry and accessories of our indigenous people say so much about their sense of color, style, and beauty," she said.

The first "Kultura 101" episode showed Gray doing a vlog in local museums, as well as old clips of her visiting parts of the Philippines both as an NCCA ambassador and as a Miss Universe candidate.

She also looked back on the ear cuff she designed and wore for Miss Universe, saying it is her modern take on "parikitan."

Gray is now on her second year as an NCCA arts ambassador.

Aside from her NCCA stint, Gray is also an ambassador of the "One Town, One Product" campaign of the Department of Trade and Industry.

These came after she drew wide praise for her patriotic wardrobe during her Miss Universe campaign in 2018.

