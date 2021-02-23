Catriona Gray says 'capacity to be a leader is not determined by gender'

MANILA – Catriona Gray has also weighed in on the remark recently made by President Rodrigo Duterte that the country's highest elective post is "not for women" because “the emotional set-up of a woman and a man is totally different.”

In an interview with G3 San Diego, Gray was asked about the matter and the former Miss Universe candidly gave her opinion about it.

“I don’t think your capacity to be a leader is determined by your gender,” she said.

Instead, she said a leader is defined “by the capabilities, skills and talents that you have, your experience, your character.”

“I think all of those play part to be a good leader. It is not dependent on one’s gender at all,” she added.

Duterte made the remark after his daughter topped the list of preferred presidential candidates for the 2022 elections in a recent survey.

Gray is not the only beauty queen who disagreed with Duterte.

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo also said that while she respects the President, they do not share the same opinion on the matter.

“In our country, we already had two female leaders and by doing that, women are as capable as men in handling a nation,” Mateo said referring to former Philippine presidents Corazon Aquino and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

“I just want to give an example of what happened in New Zealand in conquering COVID virus in which their female leader was able to nurse a newborn, but at the same time, she was able to become a mother to her land,” she said.

“I am a woman and I believe that my emotion do make part in my leadership skills. And I have so much heart and I have so much calling in being a leader, actually,” she added.

Vice President Leni Robredo, on the other hand, said Duterte's anti-women leadership remark "deflates" the fight for gender equality.

Robredo opposed Duterte's opinion, saying that countries with female leaders were among "best performing" nations during the pandemic.

Related video: