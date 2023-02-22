LOOK: Here's how Mimiyuuuh's new bedroom will look like

YouTube/Mimiyuuuh

MANILA -- Mimiyuuuh is excited to move into his new bedroom.

In his latest vlog, the social media star revealed that the unused area on top of his current bedroom will serve as his new space.

He gave his fans a glimpse of how it will look like, showing designs provided by his architect and bringing them into the area, which is still under construction.

"Kung napanood niyo po ang aking first house tour, meron po sa second floor na hindi natapos na part. So ayun po 'yung pinapaayos ko, pinapa-renovate ko," he said.

"Ang mangyayari po 'yung room ko magswi-switch kami nina Inay. So dito na po sila tapos ako po doon sa renovated room," he added.

The designs primarily follow a "minimalist chic" look, as described by Mimiyuuuh, with lots of wood accents, mirrors, and windows.

The loft-style bedroom also includes a workspace for the vlogger and his editors, a bathroom, and an open closet.

As he took viewers to the still-unfinished space, Mimiyuuuh mentioned his proposed revisions, such as switching the bed with the work desk, and the dresser with the closet.

"Gusto ko talaga quirky ang aking bedroom so I was thinking ang saya 'pag may disco ball ako rito tapos magpa-party ako tuwing gabi," he said.

"Isang buwan na lang naman po ang titiisin namin para matapos itong kwarto na ito," he added.

Meanwhile, Mimiyuuuh also took the opportunity to thank all those who have been there for him as he continues to achieve his dreams.

"You've been with me po since I started, and now I'm achieving my dreams together with you guys. So kinikilig ako i-share ito sa inyo," he said.