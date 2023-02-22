LOOK: Andrea Brillantes rocks viral 'big red boots'

MANILA -- Andrea Brillantes shows us how to rock the "big red boots" that have been all over social media.

The popular red footwear, literally called the Big Red Boot, is created by an American company called MSCHF. It supposedly takes inspiration from the Japanese superhero character Astro Boy.

On Instagram, Brillantes shared how she styled the bold and trendy boots, matching it with a white crop top and a denim mini skirt.

Many fans and friends of the Kapamilya star gushed at the way she nailed the look.

"Only you can pull off these boots and look all cute," said American YouTuber Michelle Phan.

"She got the boots," said singer Darren Espanto.

"Cutie!" added Venice Bektas, daughter of actress Ruffa Gutierrez.

Priced at $350 (around P19,313.35), the Big Red Boot is made of a TPU rubber shell and an EVA foam midsole.

It is sold out as of writing, as shown in MSCHF's website.