Jake Cuenca returns to theater with 'Dick Talk'

(From left) Archi Adamos, Mikoy Morales, Jake Cuenca, Nil Nodalo, and Gold Aceron. Handout

MANILA - Jake Cuenca is returning to the theater scene with “Dick Talk,” a play about male sexuality which will be staged at the RCBC Theater this April.

In a press conference Tuesday, Cuenca shared what drew him into the project.

“Every time I have an opportunity to go back to theater, gagawin ko po talaga, especially at a time na nanggaling tayo ng pandemic. Para sa mga artista kasi, it’s confusing what an artist really is nowadays. You don’t know if you’re an influencer, or if you’re on YouTube. So for me, parang why I accepted the play was to remind myself kung bakit ko ginagawa ang ginagawa ko. It’s because I am an actor,” he said.

Cuenca added that he enjoys the challenge of theater "so that I can get better.”

“'Yun lagi ang takeaway ko when I do a play. I do a play and then I go back to movies and TV and then I feel like parang may growth, I feel like I’ve evolved as an actor,” he said.

When asked if he will do nudity for the play, Cuenca told ABS-CBN News’ Mario Dumaual that he has been given the freedom to take his role where he wants to take it.

“We’ll see… Pero like I told Direk Phil (Noble) and my producers, my main reason for accepting the show was the material. More than anything, ang pinakaimportante sa akin dito ay makaarte ako sa entablado. That’s my main purpose for doing this. Not for the money, not for anything else. I have the freedom. I’ll see what my audience wants that night. Here I am in control.”

Inviting theater fans to watch "Dick Talk,” Cuenca said it’s an open dialogue about the trials and tribulations of men and many will certainly feel connected to the story of any of the characters.

“Makikita niyo kapag pinanood niyo 'yung play namin, may makakapitan kayo. Makaka-relate kayo sa bawat characters ng play kasi lahat may pinagdadaanan pagdating sa pag-aari natin bilang mga lalaki,” he said.

Directed by Phil Noble, “Dick Talk” also stars Archi Adamos, Gold Aceron, Nil Nodalo, and Mikoy Morales.