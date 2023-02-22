IN PHOTOS: PamPinay Showcases Wearable, Fun Traditional Filipinianas during London Fashion Week

LONDON - PamPinay, an up-and-coming Philippine fashion brand by pioneering designers Pamela Gotangco and Christian Belaro, showcased its latest collection on the House of Ikons runway on 18 February 2023 at Leonardo Royal Hotel during London Fashion Week.

Pampinay wowed the audience with their creative use of sustainable materials such as the binakol and kantarines handwoven fabric from Abra, the embroidery, art and beading of the T’boli tribe in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato, and the inabel from the Ilocos region.

Pampinay, a social enterprise project designed to employ Filipina seamstresses and weavers in the Philippines, was conceived and born during the height of the Covid 19 pandemic in March 2021.