Home  >  Life

TFC News

IN PHOTOS: PamPinay Showcases Wearable, Fun Traditional Filipinianas during London Fashion Week

Photos by Ernie Delgado

Posted at Feb 22 2023 04:39 PM | Updated as of Feb 22 2023 05:30 PM

LONDON - PamPinay, an up-and-coming Philippine fashion brand by pioneering designers Pamela Gotangco and Christian Belaro, showcased its latest collection on the House of Ikons runway on 18 February 2023 at Leonardo Royal Hotel during London Fashion Week.

Filipiniana
organizer3

Pampinay wowed the audience with their creative use of sustainable materials such as the binakol and kantarines handwoven fabric from Abra, the embroidery, art and beading of the T’boli tribe in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato, and the inabel from the Ilocos region.

rampa

Pampinay, a social enterprise project designed to employ Filipina seamstresses and weavers in the Philippines, was conceived and born during the height of the Covid 19 pandemic in March 2021.

collage1
collage2
collage1a
collage4
group rampa
linya rampa
live rampa
rampa again
collage4
organizer1
organizer2
violin
bow
Read More:  TFC News  

BRAND NEWS