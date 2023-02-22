Hapag Movement mobilization partners receive three checks worth P1 million each from the Rotary Club of Makati Business District and members Kyäni Philippines and the Manna Cuisine Corporation at the launch of the organization’s partnership with Globe. In photo from L-R: Mark Alcantara, Program Manager at the Ayala Foundation; Kate Bellosillo, General Manager of Kyäni Philippines; Cel Amores, Senior Director for Corporate Communications at the Ayala Foundation; Yoly Crisanto, Globe Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer; Rachel Harisson, Spokesperson and Hapag Movement Project Manager for RCMBD; Aaron Jay Renomeron, World Vision Corporate Engagement Specialist; and Sweet Cruz-Racho, Caritas Philippines’ Alay Kapwa Program Director.

MANILA -- Telecommunications company Globe has signed a four-year partnership with the Rotary Club of Makati Business District (RCMBD) on Tuesday to raise funds for its hunger alleviation program Hapag Movement.

In ceremonies at The Globe Tower in Taguig, Globe group chief sustainability and corporate communications officer Yoly Crisanto, Rotary Club of Makati Business District (RCMBD) charter president Mache Torres Ackerman, and Rachel Harisson, spokesperson and Hapag Movement project manager for RCMBD, sealed the partnership, along with Kate Bellosillo, general manager of Kyäni Philippines, a health and wellness company, and chef Jessie Sincioco, president and CEO of The Manna Cuisine Corporation.

RCMBD committed to raise a total P10 million in funds for Hapag Movement through various initiatives involving the different Rotary clubs and its district, individual, and corporate members nationwide.

At the event, P3 million was turned over to Hapag Movement. This amount includes P1 million each from RCMBD, Kyäni, and Ackerman, who made the donation in her personal capacity.

“It has been three years since the pandemic struck and disrupted our way of life, including our livelihoods. Millions of Filipinos experience involuntary hunger until today, as they reel from the impact of the health crisis and recent economic shocks. Our partnership with Rotary comes at a crucial time as we hope to support more Filipinos in dire need. Together, we’ll be able to deliver life-enabling help to our kababayans,” said Crisanto.

“The Hapag Movement, led by Globe, is a noble initiative that aims to address a lingering and fundamental problem afflicting thousands of Filipino families. Its goals are aligned with the Rotary’s mission to advance better health and help alleviate poverty, and so it was such a natural choice for us and our district membership to support,” said Ackerman.

Under the partnership, RCMBD will be tapping its corporate and individual members, alongside their vast network as drivers of the program.

“RCMBD will continue to mobilize its expansive network to raise funds for the Hapag Movement. That is our commitment in this partnership. We will do our best and work diligently to get the support that the Hapag Movement needs to help the hungry,” said Harisson.

Meanwhile, Bellosillo said, “As a company that fosters health and wellness, our mission runs parallel with Globe’s Hapag Movement. We are happy to be on board in this project that aims to provide not only supplemental feeding but also livelihood training. This is a sustainable way to address hunger.”

Sincioco, who has cooked meals for world leaders and the Pope, is set to cater for a P3,000-per-plate dinner sponsored by Rotary and Kyani for 80 members and employees. Half of the total proceeds from the dinner will go to the Hapag Movement.

“As a chef, my mission in life is to give nourishment to people. It is, therefore, a big honor to serve for the Hapag Movement. I’ve prepared tens of thousands of plates throughout my career as a chef. But the most important ones are those that serve to benefit our kababayans who struggle with involuntary hunger. It is, therefore, a great honor to serve the least and the hungry among our dear countrymen through the Hapag Movement,” Sincioco said.

Hapag Movement is a united fight against involuntary hunger led by Globe that leverages partnerships to raise funds and deliver critical support for affected families.

It aims to rally Filipinos behind a collective effort to feed the hungry and provide empowering livelihood training, as an estimated 15 million Filipinos continue to suffer from involuntary hunger.

So far, the movement has raised P13.5 million in donations through the help of partners Kumu, AMDOCS and the SM Advantage Card (SMAC). It has made an impact on at least 10,000 families through its mobilization partners the Ayala Foundation, Caritas Philippines, Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines and World Vision.