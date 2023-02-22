Fish dishes back in spotlight as Lent begins

Kenny Rogers Roasters' Grilled Salmon. Handout

MANILA -- Restaurants in the country have once again started offering menus that revolve around fish and seafood as the Lenten season begins.

Kenny Rogers Roasters, for instance, launched its Fish Collection Menu on Wednesday, featuring Grilled Salmon.

The dish, made with a marinade with hints of lemon and garlic, is served with garlic rice, corn muffin, and a choice of two side dishes for P450.

According to Kenny Rogers Roasters, its newest offering is now available both in-store and via delivery via its hotline, website, and delivery platforms such as GrabFood and Foodpanda.

McDonald's Fish & Fries. Handout

McDonald's, on the other hand, has brought back its Fish & Fries, the restaurant chain's take on the classic fish and chips.

The returning menu item includes battered fish fillet with fries and a choice of dip, either tartar sauce or thousand island. Customers can opt to swap the fries with steamed rice, order an additional fillet, or enjoy the dish with a drink.

McDonald's said its Fish & Fries is available for a limited time in-store and via delivery.