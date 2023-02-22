Dolly de Leon and Billy Crawford. Photos from Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Actress Dolly de Leon and dancer-host Billy Crawford led this year’s Ani ng Dangal recipients of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

More than 33 artists in the fields of architecture and allied arts, literary arts, music, visual arts, and cinema were chosen to be honored in the event for National Arts Month.

Ani ng Dangal Awards recognizes artists who have earned international awards and accolades in categories of: Architecture, Cinema, Dance, Dramatic Arts, Literary Arts, Music, Visual Arts, Folk Arts and Broadcast Arts during the past year.

Architecture and Allied Arts

The Penthouse (Best Residential Interior Apartment)

The Galleon Residences Showroom (Best Residential Show Home) Equilateral House (Winner for Innovative Architecture)

Batangas Forest City (Best of the Best for Innovative Architecture.

Cinema

Jeric Gonzales (Best Actor)

Dolly De Leon (Best Supporting Performer)

"‘Di N’yo Ba Naririnig" (Golden Kinabalu Award for Best Documentary)

"The Flight of Banog" (Golden Kinabalu Award for Best Indigenous Language Film)

Geraldo B. Jumawan (Best Actor)

"Black Rainbow" (Best Short Film)

Joaquin Ditan Domagoso (Best Actor)

"The HeadHunter’s Daughter" (Grand Jury Prize)

"It’s Raining Frogs Outside" (International Award)

"Days of the New" (International Competition Grand Prix)

"Leonor Will Never Die" (World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award)

Dance

Billy Crawford

ELECTRO GROOVERS

Halili-Cruz School of Ballet

Bayanihan

Music

Ryle Custodio

Darwin J. Lomentigar

Rafael Adobas Bayog

Ily Matthew Maniano

Theodore Julius Chua Tan

Adrik Cristobal

Jeanne Rafaella Marquez

Far Eastern University Chorale

Michael Valenciano

Danikka Dy

Visual Arts

Albert Reyes

Mariah Zamora

Froiland Rivera

"A Thousand Cuts" a film by Ramona Diaz (Outstanding Social Issue Documentary)

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated his "continuous commitment to promoting Philippine culture as well as the preservation and protection of the country's cultural heritage."

"Makaaasa kayo na kaisa ninyo ang pamahalaan at administrasyong ito sa pagsusulong at pagpapayaman ng ating sining at kultura,” Marcos said.

"Nagtitiwala ako na kung pauunlarin natin ang industriyang ito, higit tayong makatutulong sa paglago ng ating ekonomiya, at maiangat ang Pilipino saan mang dako ng daigdig,” he added.

He also called on the NCCA to "support Filipino artists who make significant contributions to the development, and promotion of Philippine culture and the arts."

"Tinatawagan ko rin ang Pambansang Komisyon para sa Kultura at mga Sining na gamitin ang lahat ng mayroon tayo upang suportahan at linangin ang ating mga artista at manlilikha na may malaking potensyal sa larangan ng sining," Marcos said.

"Kaya sa ating mga alagad ng sining na tatanggap ng parangal sa araw na ito, hiling ko na lalong magtulak ito sa inyo na ipagpatuloy ang inyong mga nasimulan upang mapangalagaan ang kultura at pagkakakilanlan ng ating sining at bayan," he added.

"Sa inyong patuloy na paglikha at pagsulong ng ating orihinal na mga katha, pinapa-unlad ninyo ang ating industriya ng sining at pinakikilala ang ating lahi sa buong mundo."

