MANILA — Actress Dolly de Leon and dancer-host Billy Crawford led this year’s Ani ng Dangal recipients of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).
More than 33 artists in the fields of architecture and allied arts, literary arts, music, visual arts, and cinema were chosen to be honored in the event for National Arts Month.
Ani ng Dangal Awards recognizes artists who have earned international awards and accolades in categories of: Architecture, Cinema, Dance, Dramatic Arts, Literary Arts, Music, Visual Arts, Folk Arts and Broadcast Arts during the past year.
Architecture and Allied Arts
The Penthouse (Best Residential Interior Apartment)
The Galleon Residences Showroom (Best Residential Show Home) Equilateral House (Winner for Innovative Architecture)
Batangas Forest City (Best of the Best for Innovative Architecture.
Cinema
Jeric Gonzales (Best Actor)
Dolly De Leon (Best Supporting Performer)
"‘Di N’yo Ba Naririnig" (Golden Kinabalu Award for Best Documentary)
"The Flight of Banog" (Golden Kinabalu Award for Best Indigenous Language Film)
Geraldo B. Jumawan (Best Actor)
"Black Rainbow" (Best Short Film)
Joaquin Ditan Domagoso (Best Actor)
"The HeadHunter’s Daughter" (Grand Jury Prize)
"It’s Raining Frogs Outside" (International Award)
"Days of the New" (International Competition Grand Prix)
"Leonor Will Never Die" (World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award)
Dance
Billy Crawford
ELECTRO GROOVERS
Halili-Cruz School of Ballet
Bayanihan
Music
Ryle Custodio
Darwin J. Lomentigar
Rafael Adobas Bayog
Ily Matthew Maniano
Theodore Julius Chua Tan
Adrik Cristobal
Jeanne Rafaella Marquez
Far Eastern University Chorale
Michael Valenciano
Danikka Dy
Visual Arts
Albert Reyes
Mariah Zamora
Froiland Rivera
"A Thousand Cuts" a film by Ramona Diaz (Outstanding Social Issue Documentary)
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated his "continuous commitment to promoting Philippine culture as well as the preservation and protection of the country's cultural heritage."
"Makaaasa kayo na kaisa ninyo ang pamahalaan at administrasyong ito sa pagsusulong at pagpapayaman ng ating sining at kultura,” Marcos said.
"Nagtitiwala ako na kung pauunlarin natin ang industriyang ito, higit tayong makatutulong sa paglago ng ating ekonomiya, at maiangat ang Pilipino saan mang dako ng daigdig,” he added.
He also called on the NCCA to "support Filipino artists who make significant contributions to the development, and promotion of Philippine culture and the arts."
"Tinatawagan ko rin ang Pambansang Komisyon para sa Kultura at mga Sining na gamitin ang lahat ng mayroon tayo upang suportahan at linangin ang ating mga artista at manlilikha na may malaking potensyal sa larangan ng sining," Marcos said.
"Kaya sa ating mga alagad ng sining na tatanggap ng parangal sa araw na ito, hiling ko na lalong magtulak ito sa inyo na ipagpatuloy ang inyong mga nasimulan upang mapangalagaan ang kultura at pagkakakilanlan ng ating sining at bayan," he added.
"Sa inyong patuloy na paglikha at pagsulong ng ating orihinal na mga katha, pinapa-unlad ninyo ang ating industriya ng sining at pinakikilala ang ating lahi sa buong mundo."
