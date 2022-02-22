MANILA -- Catriona Gray hosted a Miss Universe livestream on Monday night to pay tribute to the late Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and start a discussion about mental health.

Gray first met Kryst in 2019, when she won the Miss USA title. The two went on to become roommates until the end of the former's Miss Universe reign.

"She is as true to what everyone describes her to be, a ball of light. And it really kickstarted our friendship and our sisterhood," she said.

"There's not many people who can really relate to the sensation that is becoming a titleholder. Because when you talk about the experience of practically instantaneously being projected into the public eye, it's not an experience that a lot of people can relate to," she added. "But Ches became one of those main people for me. She understood it because she herself had gone through it."

Gray said she considers Kryst not only her friend, but also her sister, pointing out how she sees a lot of herself in the American beauty queen in terms of personality and passion for service.

But she admitted that just like many others, Kryst's sudden passing took her by surprise.

"To be honest, I am in such disbelief in talking about Ches in past tense because I just never saw it coming, I don't think many people did. But tonight we're here because her legacy lives on," she said.

"The loss of Ches's life took so many by surprise because she just never really showed that she was struggling."

MENTAL ILLNESS CAN AFFECT EVERYONE

Citing what happened to Kryst, Gray pointed out that mental illness can affect everyone, even people who are successful in their respective fields.

"I think it unfortunately plays into the perspective that people think, once I get a million followers or once I get the dream career, the dream house, once I have people who love me I'm surrounded 24/7, once I'm a certain body size, or all of these different things, then I'll finally be happy, I'll finally be fulfilled. That in itself I don't feel to be true," she said.

"Even the most successful people struggle, have insecurities, have their own challenges. And it has really made me reflect on and it's a point I want to emphasize here tonight, is that depression doesn't look the same on everyone."

Given this, Gray urged the public to put in the effort to "learn the language around and about mental health, and learn how to label and communicate our feelings and emotions."

She also hopes that more people will "check on each other and use the proper words to show we're there for someone."

"Please be kind. It's a very simplistic thing that is always being thrown around but honestly, I think Ches's passing really just reiterates the fact that no matter who you are, you're going through something," she said.

"Every single person, no matter their career path, their success, what they're going through, how they may look on the outside, how big their smile is, no matter how joyous their energy is, is facing something. Is facing a mountain of their own, is fighting their own inner demons. So please be kind with how you talk to people, with how you treat people. Please try to be understanding. Sometimes it takes a lot of extra grace on your part, you just never know what that person is going through."

Editor's note:

A group in the Philippines is dedicated to addressing those who have suicidal tendencies.

The crisis hotlines of the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation aim to make these individuals feel that someone is ready to listen to them.

These are their hotline numbers:

Information and Crisis Intervention Center

(02) 804-HOPE (4673)

0917-558-HOPE (4673) or (632) 211-4550

0917-852-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-6876

0917-842-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-4084

In Touch Crisis Lines:

0917-572-HOPE or (632) 211-1305

(02) 893-7606 (24/7)

(02) 893-7603 (Mon-Fri, 9 am-5 pm)

Globe (63917) 800.1123 or (632) 506.7314

Sun (63922) 893.8944 or (632) 346.8776

