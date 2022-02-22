Search is on for Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates

MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) has started the search for its next batch of candidates.

On Tuesday, organizers said application forms may be downloaded on the Bb. Pilipinas website, with the submission deadline on April 8.

A quick look at the form shows that only those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 -- whether single dose, two doses, or a booster -- will be allowed to apply as a candidate.

Aspiring beauty queens may submit their forms online or to the BPCI Secretariat at the South Gate Entrance of Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

The reigning Bb. Pilipinas queens are led by Hannah Arnold, who has yet to compete in Miss International following its postponement due to the pandemic.

Also part of the current batch are Maureen Montagne and Cindy Obenita, who respectively won the Miss Globe and Miss Intercontinental titles; Samantha Panlilio, who represented the country in Miss Grand International; and runners-up Gabby Basiano and Meiji Cruz.