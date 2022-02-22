Photos from Arthur's Facebook page.

After more than 25 years, the children's television show "Arthur" has come to an end.

The show developed by Kathy Waugh for Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) ended by showing the future of the characters after growing up.

In a Facebook post, a before and after photo comparison was shown, saying the show's farewell.

"We [love] our fans! Thank you for being with us for the past 25 years. This isn’t goodbye, more see you again soon!" it said.

According to a report by Variety, the series is considered one of the longest-running kids' shows on American television with more than 240 episodes.

"Arthur" revolves around the life of Arthur Read, an aardvark, and his journey with his friends and family, and their daily interactions with each other.

The show began production in 1994 and aired its pilot episode in 1996 teaching kids family morals and interaction with other people.