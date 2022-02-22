'Cityscape' host Marie Lozano gets engaged

Marie Lozano, host of the ABS-CBN News Channel lifestyle show "Cityscape," is set to tie the knot.

The lifestyle journalist revealed her engagement to photojournalist and filmmaker Aaron Gekoski in Zimbabwe in an Instagram post on Monday.

Giving a glimpse of the proposal through a series of photos, she described the moment as "beyond my wildest imagination."

"It happened in the most magical first day, out here in Zimbabwe: up close and personal with rhinos in the morning, followed by sunset over Matobo Hills UNESCO World Heritage Site," she said, admitting that the proposal caught her by surprise.

"Oh, I said yes!" she added. "I adore you, I love you, and I would love to be your wife."

Many of Lozano's friends and followers, including a handful of celebrities, congratulated her on her engagement.

"My heart! Congratulations, ate Marie and Kuya Bertie," said singer Moira dela Torre.

"Congratulations and best wishes, Marie! So happy for you!" said actress Iza Calzado.

"Yes! So happy for you, Marie!" said jewelry designer and actress KC Concepcion.

"Aww.. congrats, Marie!" said actress Jessy Mendiola.