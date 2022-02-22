MANILA -- For Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, three things must be done to make pageantry a more positive and safe space for everyone.

Gray touched on the topic while hosting a Miss Universe livestream, where she paid tribute to the late Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and started a discussion on mental health.

She said her friendship with Kryst started with pageantry, a platform that has both a positive and negative side given the wide reach of social media.

"Pageantry has really evolved. Most of our platforms are now elevated to exist almost solely, if not for the most part, in social media. And it's great, it allows me as a representative and how many more other representatives... to reach out to an audience to have an impact, to have their voices heard. But it also gives millions of people access to an individual," she said.

"There are two different sides of pageantry. There's either the really positive side, the supportive side. I feel empowered, I feel confident, I feel like I have a voice, I have a platform. And then there's the other side where I feel pressured, I've been a subject of bullying, shaming, I've been pulled down. And I think it's a really sad thing that it's so polarizing in that way," she added.

And while there will always be naysayers and trolls in pageantry, Gray said fans, organizations, and beauty queens themselves can do their part and make a difference.

Addressing those who are "passionate" about supporting their candidates, she said: "Please know the difference and the boundary between feedback and outright bashing."

"Derogatory terms, harsh critique, just unkind things are better left unsaid. And as someone who has experienced it personally, it may feel like, oh you're able to just say this, freedom of speech and everything, but it really does make an impact, especially when those comments come in the handful, in the tens or the hundreds. So please just be mindful of that," she said.

Pageant organizers and communities, according to Gray, should also "take a stand" and not tolerate "below the belt, terrible comments" on their platforms.

"Do not tolerate that type of commentary on your platforms. There are certain tools that you could utilize, filtering words, having social media managers... Or just making a stand that it is not tolerated within the community," she said.

As to her fellow titleholders and future delegates, Gray encouraged them to make an effort to reach out to their supporters who are "putting out negativity online."

"I encourage you to privately message them, take the time to just say, 'Hey, I really appreciate that you're supporting me but please I hope that you would not use this platform to put down another contestant. Please just lift each other up.' I've personally done that and the fan pages have really responded very well because they idolize you. So if you set that standard, if you say that this should not be tolerated, they will most likely follow you. We would have to lead by example," she said.

"We can all do our part to really not tolerate it. It's a huge difference with saying, 'Oh yeah it will always be there,' and 'Hey, no, let's not tolerate it. It shouldn't be here,'" she ended.

