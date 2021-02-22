WATCH: Samantha Bernardo's introductory video as Miss Grand International candidate

Philippine representative Samantha Bernardo smiles in her introductory video for Miss Grand International. Screengrab from the Facebook page of Miss Grand International

MANILA -- Miss Grand International on Monday released the introductory video of Samantha Bernardo as its official candidate from the Philippines.

The clip showed Bernardo at Rizal Park wearing a white dress and a crown, with the Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2020 sash across her chest.

She said she is looking forward to going to Thailand for Miss Grand International to "create unforgettable memories, experience the culture, and bring pride and honor to my country."

The two-time Bb. Pilipinas second runner-up also aims to be "a symbol of hope, peace, and unity" through her participation in the pageant.

"Being part of the Miss Grand International family is a huge honor," she said in the video, where she also talked about her roots in Palawan as well as her advocacies.

Bernardo is set to fly out on February 24 in time for pre-pageant activities of Miss Grand International.

The coronation night will be held in Bangkok, Thailand on March 27.

