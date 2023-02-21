PH bet all set for Miss Eco International 2023

Miss Eco Philippines Ashley Montenegro glows during her sendoff party in Quezon City. Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Ashley Montenegro is ready to take her turn on the global pageant stage.

A sendoff was held for the Filipina beauty queen on Tuesday in Quezon City as she prepares to represent the country in Miss Eco International 2023.

Showing their support are her fellow titleholders in Miss World Philippines, led by Gwendolyn Fourniol.

Miss Eco Philippines Ashley Montenegro (center) poses for a photo with her fellow Filipina beauty queens during her sendoff. Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News

Montenegro is the daughter of former actor Hans Montenegro and Binibining Pilipinas World 1994 Cara Subijano.

She aims to achieve a back-to-back victory for the Philippines with reigning Miss Eco International Kathleen Paton at the pageant scheduled on March 4 in Egypt.