MANILA -- Big names in business and politics recently gathered to celebrate the union of cosplay star Alodia Gosiengfiao and entrepreneur Christopher Quimbo.

On Monday, Gosiengfiao shared a photo of her principal sponsors which include SM's Hans and Caroline Sy, Robinsons' Robina Gokongwei-Pe, and laywer Perry Pe.

Also among their "ninangs" and "ninongs" are real estate tycoon Manny Villar and senator Cynthia Villar, beauty doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, and Telesuccess Productions' Larry and Peggy Chan.

Gosiengfiao and Quimbo got married on Valentine's Day.

They first went public with their romance in April 2022, and got engaged in July of the same year.

