Photo from Netflix's Twitter account.

A new documentary series about the iconic artist Andy Warhol is set to stream on streaming giant Netflix.

In a tweet, Netflix revealed that the series will be directed by Andrew Rossi and produced by Ryan Murphy.

“Andy Warhol’s name, work, and legacy is known the world over — but he remains, by design, a mystery,” it said.

“Now, a new docuseries combines his diary entries with rare footage to uncover the artist behind the art.”

“The Andy Warhol Diaries” will be available on Netflix on March 9.

Warhol is known for his pop art during the 1960s in the United States. Some of his popular works are silkscreen paintings Campbell's Soup Cans and Marilyn Diptych and experimental films like "Empire" and "Chelsea Girls."