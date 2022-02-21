'Ikli': Super short film festival to be held in PH

MANILA -- An online festival featuring super short, mini short, and micro short films is set to be held in the Philippines later this month.

Titled "Ikli," the event is organized by Ticket2Me in partnership with Movement for Good Governance, YouthLed PH, YouthVote Philippines, among others.

It will premiere on Ticket2Me's YouTube page on February 25, in time for the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

The first edition of "Ikli" is themed "Bitin! We Deserve Better," with films aimed at showing Filipinos that they can aim higher -- from government and livelihoods, and even love life.

The chosen entries include:

Micro Short Category (60 seconds or less)

- "Looooongest Line" by Giulia Saavedra

- "Submit" by Francis Ner Marañon

- "Tuloy Pa Din Ang Training" by Denzel Galindez

Mini Short Category (between 1:00-2:20)

- "Bitin" by Maria Del Carmen S. Villapol

- "Mangha" by Mark Terence Molave

- "Recurring Dream" by Alecx Julianne G. Literal

Super Short Category (between 2:21-5:00)

- "Classroom 2022" by Diana Galang

- "Pila. Pili. Pilipinas" by Joseph Guinto Navarro

- "Si Jhemalyn at ang 'Di Matapos na Paghahanap ng Karot Keyk" by Ruka Azuma