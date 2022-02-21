MANILA -- Singer-actor Ice Seguerra once again took to social media to remind all those who are struggling with depression like him to stay strong.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Seguerra, who's been living with depression for 17 years, stressed that he already embraced the fact that there will be times that he won't feel okay.

"Living with depression for almost 17 years now, I've come to accept that this will be my life from here on. With acceptance comes embracing the fact there will be days, weeks, or months that I won't be okay, without really understanding why. But I also know that it will pass. That one day, I can be myself again. Just feeling and enjoying life," Seguerra said.



"It is a roller-coaster ride. Sa totoo lang, minsan, nakakapagod. Sometimes, bad days will outnumber my good days but despite that, the joy of one good day is worth all the struggle," he added.

He then reminded those who are going through mental health to seek professional help, talk to their loved ones, and not give up, stressing that "life is still worth the fight."

"If you're reading this, please know that whatever it is you're going through... it will pass. Get professional help, take your meds, talk to family and friends. Please soldier on and hold tight, because regardless of what you're going through, life is still worth the fight," Seguerra concluded.

Seguerra has been singing professionally for two decades. He first revealed his struggle with depression in October 2019, a month before he staged his last concert, a joint show with Noel Cabangon, in November 2019.

In 2020, Seguerra rarely made music appearances. One of his few performances was for a collective fundraiser for frontliners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Seguerra, who traces his showbiz beginnings as a child star in the late ‘80s, re-emerged in 2001 as a singer and songwriter, spawning hits like “Pagdating ng Panahon.”