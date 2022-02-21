MANILA -- Former Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Aya Abesamis showcases contemporary Asian style in a fashion editorial for Mega Magazine.

The former beauty queen posed in front of the camera in outfits she designed herself. Abesamis has her own fashion brand called Aaya, which aims to express imagination "in beautiful patterns of fabric."

Aside from Abesamis, the fashion editorial also features stylist Jones Palteng and model Joma Bernardo.

"To create the editorial, they also broke beyond their job titles to show that Filipino creatives are multi-faceted. Palteng who is a known stylist stood behind the lens, beauty queen veteran Abesamis designed the clothes, while Bernardo, who's a model, styled for the shoot," Mega Magazine said.

Check out the photos below:

Abesamis was crowned Bb. Pilipinas Grand International in 2019, but was unable to represent the country on the global stage in 2021 due to age restrictions.

She was replaced by Samantha Bernardo, who went on to finish first runner-up.

