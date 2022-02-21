Food shorts: Margarita Day. Spices reopening, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

COINTREAU CELEBRATES MARGARITA DAY

Handout

In celebration of International Margarita Day, Cointreau has created special drinks in collaboration with Patron and renowned bars in the metro.

Until February 22, customers of Alegria Manila in Bonifacio High Street, Taguig can enjoy drinks such as the Buena Vida, which is made of Cointreau, Patron Silver, fresh lime, lychee syrup, elderflower syrup, cucumber, and agave worm salt.

On February 22, Alibi Lounge Bar at Crimson Hotel Alabang in Muntinlupa will serve The Perfect Excuse, made from the classic recipe but with a playful feel by roasting the lemons before juicing and adding salt to the sugar instead of doing the classical salt rims.

Over at Alamat in Poblacion, Makati, guests can try drinks such as Juanderlast made with Cointreau, tequila, mezcal, camias/orange, vanilla pandan, citrus, and salt from February 22 to 27.

Southbank Café + Lounge in Alabang has the Fresh Daisy, made with Cointreau, Patron Silver, ancho reyes verde (citrus cloud foam) simple syrup, and egg white until February 27.

Baccarat at Solaire Resort and Casino in Paranaque has the Mezcla de Baya Margarita or Mixed Berry Margarita, which is inspired by a traditional no-bake dessert from Mexico. The drink is mixed with egg white instead of cream, plus blueberry and creme de cassis.

HQ Poblacion in Makati's take on the event is the Notorious Margarita made with Cointreau, Patron Silver, spicy mango syrup, and fresh lime juice, and garnished with salt, sugar, lemon powder, cayenne, and basil.

The Hotel Bar at Pinks at Shangri-La at the Fort in Taguig offers the Petty Cash Margarita, one of their fast-moving cocktails, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Finally, OTO in Enriquez, Makati has Peachy Keen, a twisted margarita cocktail with a harmony of citrus and sweetness.

Meanwhile, Cointreau has also partnered with Parisian artist Florian Viel through The Tropicool Company to introduce the latest version of its bottle, which is available in partner e-retailers like Boozy, Clink, Thirst, and select stores nationwide.

DON PAPA'S MANILA DISCO CAMPAIGN

Handout

Don Papa Rum has unveiled Manila Disco, the latest installment in the Seasons of Sugarlandia photo and cocktail series.

The campaign debuts four new Don Papa cocktails, created by Aaron Goodall, the brand's Manila-based cocktail maestro: Coco Sour, a refreshingly tart and tropical start to the night at Manila Disco; Manila Kiss, a bright and floral twist on the classic Cosmopolitan; Chocolate Wonderland, a layered, richly complex punch, packed full of flavors from the East and West; and Malate Martini, Don Papa's twist on the now iconic Pornstar Martini.

The Manila Disco series of pictures, shot by photographer Shaira Luna, has been unveiled on Don Papa's Facebook and Instagram pages. The new cocktails can be enjoyed at Run Rabbit Run until March 31.

Available in over 30 countries worldwide, Don Papa Rum is the first premium single island rum from the Philippines.

KUYA J'S SOLO MEALS

Handout

Kuya J's Restaurant has introduced solo meals that come with one main dish, four sides, rice, and a drink.

Customers can choose from the following meal options, with prices starting at P199: Kare-kare, Beef Caldereta, Sinigang na Baboy, Kuya J Bulalo, Beef Tadyang Sinigang, Puchero Bulalo Tagalog, Beef Pares, Chicken BBQ, Chicken Halang-halang, Chicken Sisig, Quarter Roast Chicken, Lumpia Prito, Crispy Bangus ala Pobre and Sinigang na Bangus.

Until March 31, any solo meal order gets customers a chance to win a Vespa scooter or Kuya J items and meals. To join, they need to register on the feedback form and get a promo reference code.

Winners will be announced on Kuya J's official Facebook page. The solo meals can be ordered at Metro Manila stores, and delivery via Central Delivery, GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Pickaroo.

MAMA SITA'S WEBINAR

Mama Sita’s Mga Kuwentong Pagkain: Evolution of Philippine cuisine kicks the year off with a three-day webinar series in partnership with Universidad de Dagupan’s School of International Hospitality Management.

From February 22 to 24 at 10 a.m., participants will learn more about how indigenous Filipinos prepared, cooked, and ate their food. Food historian Felice Sta. Maria introduces in Pigafetta’s Philippine Picnic the first interactions of indigenous Filipinos with the Europeans, as well as the different food and drinks offered to them by the natives.

Director for the Center of Philippine Studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Dr. Pia Arboleda will also talk about the origins of adobo, and how it is a dish that is distinctly Filipino.

The series will also feature different topics on the many external influences on Filipino food, coming from Southeast Asian neighbors, Chinese trade, and the Spanish galleon trade.

On the last day, different cooking demonstrations will be shown for participants to gain a better appreciation for the different styles, methods, and variations of favorite Filipino dishes such as sinigang and palabok. Universidad de Dagupan will also demonstrate how to make smoked bangus and bottle it Spanish-style.

This event is open to the public. To register, participants can sign up through Google Forms.

THE PENINSULA MANILA'S SPICES REOPENS

Handout

Spices, The Peninsula Manila's Asian restaurant, has reopened for indoor and al fresco dining.

Customers can sip cocktails at the Spices garden or glass-walled pavilion and enjoy signature dishes like Yam Pla Duk Fu (crispy catfish salad), Tom Kha Gai (coconut-poached chicken soup with lemongrass, kaffir lime and galangal), Asam Goreng (beef short ribs with tamarind sauce), and Spices classic Nali Rogan Josh (aromatic lamb shank).

Spices is open from Wednesday to Sunday for lunch and dinner. Options for vegans are also available.

For inquiries and reservations, call The Peninsula Manila at (02) 8887-2888 (ext. 6694 for Restaurant Reservations) or (0917) 557-8014, email diningpmn@peninsula.com, or visit the hotel's website.